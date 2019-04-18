|
|
|
PARSONS, Bruce Alan. Our darling Bruce died on Tuesday 16 April, at home in Sandringham, after a long brave fight. Beloved husband of Philippa, loving father of Sylvia and Max and dear stepfather of Sophie, Vanessa and Katie Rose. Father in and out of law to Lila, Tom, Ryan and Eamonn. Best Poppa ever to Jett, Raine and Casey. A service in celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Titirangi War Memorial Hall on Monday 22 April at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the wonderful Mercy Hospice would help others, as they helped us. Until Monday Bruce is being cared for by State of Grace East: 09 527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More