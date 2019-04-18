Home

Brion Philip OBE QPM DUNCAN

Brion Philip OBE QPM DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN, Brion Philip OBE QPM. Retired Assistant Commissioner NZ Police. Passed away peacefully on 15 April 2019 at Bert Sutcliffe Village, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 54 years; loved and respected father and father-in-law of Mark & Helen and Sandra & Mike; loved Grandad of Nicole, Emma & Jake; loved brother of David and Basil (both deceased); and brother-in-law of LeRay. Special thanks to all staff at Bert Sutcliffe Hospital for their compassionate care of Brion. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Stroke Foundation NZ www.stroke.org.nz A celebration of Brion's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Auckland on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 10.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
