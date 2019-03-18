LESTER, Brigid Theresa (Breda). Passed away on 14 March 2019 at Grace Joel Retirement Village, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis William Lester. Beloved Mother of Sandra, Robert and the late Tena and Mother in law of Michael and Gaylene. Cherished Nana to Robert, Anna, Natasha, Vanessa, Natalie , Melissa and Jade. Loved Great Grandmother to Tyler, Theo and Jasper, Estella and Eli, Max and Mila, Luca and Sienna. May the winds of love blow softly And whisper for you to hear That we will always love you And forever keep you near A Service to celebrate Breda's life will be held on Thursday 21st March at 1.30pm in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contributions to be made in Breda's name to the Heart Foundation.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019