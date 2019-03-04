|
|
|
RODGERS, Brian William. Brian passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Cora for 59 years. Much loved and loving father and father-in-law of Darryl and Loraine, Marea and Darren Cope. Ofa adored and dearly loved his Grand- daughters Sarah, Alesha, Tayla and Brooke and Great Grandson Kaleb. He will be dearly missed. Special thanks to Sandra and her wonderful staff at Lady Elizabeth Hospital. At Brian's request there will be no funeral service. Communications to Rodgers Family PO Box 72341 Papakura 2244
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
