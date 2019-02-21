|
|
|
SWINDELLS, Brian. Unexpectedly at his home in Hamilton, on 18th February, 2019; aged 62 years. Much loved third son of the late June and Harold. Loved friend of Gaylene, and very much loved Dad of Mathew, Timothy, Jonathan, Renee and the late Joanne. Cherished Poppie of Bailey, Flynn and Liam. Loved brother of Colin, Lizzy (Australia), Carol, and the late Gordon, and all their families. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Zenders, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead, tomorrow (Friday) 22nd February at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Communications to Ren?e, phone 020-411-91329.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More