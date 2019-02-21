Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian SWINDELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian SWINDELLS

Notice Condolences

Brian SWINDELLS Notice
SWINDELLS, Brian. Unexpectedly at his home in Hamilton, on 18th February, 2019; aged 62 years. Much loved third son of the late June and Harold. Loved friend of Gaylene, and very much loved Dad of Mathew, Timothy, Jonathan, Renee and the late Joanne. Cherished Poppie of Bailey, Flynn and Liam. Loved brother of Colin, Lizzy (Australia), Carol, and the late Gordon, and all their families. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Zenders, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead, tomorrow (Friday) 22nd February at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Communications to Ren?e, phone 020-411-91329.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.