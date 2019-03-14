|
MARTIN, Brian Robert (Brian). Passed away peacefully, with daughters present, at Eden Care Suites, Mt Eden on Tuesday 12th March 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly Loved husband of the Late Rose. Adored Father of Donna and Sharon, Respected Father in Law to Graham and Cherished Grandpa to Josh and Sean. We have so many memories to last all our lifetime. Forever in our Hearts. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Mathews in the City, Hobsons Street, Auckland City on Monday 18th March 2019 at 1 pm, followed by refreshments, to remember Brian, at The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Westhaven Marina, Auckland. A private cremation will take place at Morrison Funeral Home, Henderson. The family would like to thank the entire team and residents at Eden Care Suites, Mt Eden for their kindness and care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
