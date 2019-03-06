|
|
|
EMERSON, Brian Rex. On 4th March 2019 peacefully after a long battle at Leighton House, Gisborne. Aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Noeline. Treasured father of Steve and Brent and Grandad of Amy and John, Cody and Charlotte, Kaylah and Chloe, Isabel and the late Angus, and Great grandad of Maci and Mila. Rest in Peace A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 1pm on Friday 8th March followed by private cremation. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
