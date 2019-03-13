|
|
|
RUSSELL, Brian Philip. On Sunday, 10th March 2019 after a short illness, at North Shore Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jan. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Kareen (Cambridge), and Mark and Laura (Wellington). Cherished grandad of Jessica and Nigel, Rebekah and Dan; Bethney, Matty, and Ben. Great grandad of Xavier, Arlo, and Noah. Will be sadly missed. In keeping with Brian's wishes, a private family farewell and cremation have been held. All communications to Mr Mark Russell, 890/233 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More