NICHOLSON, Brian Peter (Nic). Born May 9, 1937. Passed away on February 23, 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a long illness courageously fought. Loved partner of Liz Robinson. Loved father and father-in-law of Nadine and Martin O'Brien, Grant and Charmaine, Rochelle and Nikki. Grandfather to Dominique and Richard Barker, Eammon and Anna O'Brien, Kieran, Dillon, Daniel and Matt, Ashleigh, Jessie. Great granddad to Brooklyn, Fletcher, RJ and Blair. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 11.00am, Tuesday 26th February 2019, at the Papatoetoe Cosmopolitan Club, 53 Rangitoto Road, Papatoetoe, followed by a private cremation as per Brian's wishes. All communications to Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage, 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe, 2025. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice would be much appreciated. "Of all the things I like to do, the thing that pleases best, is to stalk a bush clad ridge and rest upon its crest". RIP
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
