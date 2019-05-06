BIDOIS, Brian Melvyn John. Born 1st May 1947. Passed away 4th May 2019 after a long fight over the past few years. Loving and Devoted Husband of Pamela, Father to Todd and Kirsten, Aaron and Damien. Super Proud Grandad to Ethan, Jamie and Charlotte. "Dad you fought hard and tirelessly for your whanau on so many fronts. You will never be replaced. The void in our lives will be there forever." Our Dad is resting at home for the next few days. Family and friends are welcome to visit. A celebration of dad's life will be held on Wednesday 8 May at 11am in The Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe.









Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019