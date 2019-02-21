|
MULLAN, Brian Julian. On February 19th 2019 peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved father and father in-law of Chris and Raewyn, Ross and Jennifer, Tony and Julie, and Peter (deceased). Much loved Poppa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Brian's life will be held at the Catholic Church of St Joseph's, Mueller Street, Waihi on Tuesday February 26th at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Communications to the Mullan family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
