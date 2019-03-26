|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Brian Harvey (Harv). On 24th March 2019; aged 87 years. Loving husband of Jean for 62 years. Caring Dad of Megan, Blair and Kirsty. The best Grandpa to Jaz, Jarna, Sophie, Jordan and Winter. Great Grandpa to Kiara and Natia. A service celebrating Brian's life will be held at The Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation. We loved you so much.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More