STYLES, Brian George. On Friday, 15th February 2019 peacefully at home with family; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Carla and Allan, Damien and Sophie, Vivienne and Rod, the late Tania and the late Marlene. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather. A service celebrating Brian's life will be held at the Wellsford Community Centre, Matheson Road, Wellsford on Thursday, 21st February 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Communications to C/- The Styles Family, PO Box 652, Warkworth 0941 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
