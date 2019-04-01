|
|
|
BIRCH, Brian Frank. On 23 March 2019. Brian passed away while on holiday in Pago Pago American Samoa aged 78 years. Beloved husband and soul mate of Charlene. Adored and respected father and father in law to Karen and Tom, Tanya and Mike, Rochelle and Scott. Idolised granddad to Tessa, Paige, Ellie, Logan, Keanu, Isaac, and Gabrielle. Will be in our hearts forever, till we meet again. Brian's Funeral Service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Saturday 6 April at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Heart Foundation PO Box 17160, Greenlane, 1546.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
