|
|
|
BRIGGS, Brian Charles Campbell (Brian). Patron of Thames Bowling Club. Peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 4th May, 2019; aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Marjorie (Marge), dearly loved Dad of Ron and Lesley, Cindy and the late John. Cherished Poppie of Kerry-Ann, Kelly, Raymond, Nick, and Daniel. Great-Poppa of Hudson, Harper, Darcie and Tom. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at St George the Martyr Anglican Church, 600 Mackay Street, Thames, on Thursday 9th May at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 419 Parawai Road, Thames 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
Read More