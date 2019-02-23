|
|
|
BATES, Brian Charles. Passed away the 18th of February on the Sunshine Coast, Australia after a courageous battle. Aged 85 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Shayne, Lee and Simon, Sharon and Jeff. Special Grandad of Sam and Ryan, Aimee, Mitchell and Scott. A private cremation has been held in Australia. He will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends both in Australia and NZ. Rest in peace now Dad xxx Communications to his family C/- 73 Ranolf Street, Rotorua 3010.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More