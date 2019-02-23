Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Antony JOHNSTON

Notice Condolences

Brian Antony JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON, Brian Antony. On 21st February, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved husband of Nola, loved dad to Deborah, Carol, Tony and Christine, father-in-law to Bruce and Brian, treasured Granddad of Jenna, Courtney, Chloe, Stefanie, Ashleigh, Nathan, Angus and Rory, and great granddad to Thea, Ariki and Blake. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 26th February, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Johnston family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.