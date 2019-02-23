|
|
|
JOHNSTON, Brian Antony. On 21st February, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved husband of Nola, loved dad to Deborah, Carol, Tony and Christine, father-in-law to Bruce and Brian, treasured Granddad of Jenna, Courtney, Chloe, Stefanie, Ashleigh, Nathan, Angus and Rory, and great granddad to Thea, Ariki and Blake. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 26th February, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Johnston family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
