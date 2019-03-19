Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Brian Andrew GREY

Brian Andrew GREY Notice
GREY, Brian Andrew. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17 March 2019, aged 56; surrounded by family and friends. Youngest son of the late Audrey and the late Doug Grey. Loved brother of Jeanette, Murray and the late Eric. Loved uncle of Leighton, Lee, Amy, Amanda and loved great uncle. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 22 March 2019 at 10.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
