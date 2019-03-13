|
DOMS, Bob. After a short illness Bob passed away in Waikato Hospital on Saturday, 9th March 2019 aged 88 years. Loved partner of the late Celia Jones. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his children, grandchildren and friends. A Farewell Service for Bob will be held at St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Marae St, Taumarunui on Friday 15th March at 1:00 pm followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to 9 Rangaroa Road, Taumarunui. 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
