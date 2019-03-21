|
MAKAHILI, Billy Sialetoatama (Bill). 9 March 1955 - 19 March 2019. Passed away peacefully after a long illness, early 19th March in his 64th year. Adored husband of Ivy. Cherished son of Teuika Sialetoa and Olive. Loved brother of Hukuitiale, Etilona, Mak and Ena. Dad to Billy Junior, Selena and Tayla. Poppa to Judayal, Makaila, Cheyenne, Alexandra, Winston and Caleb. Uncle to Jared, Coral- Lee, Olivia, Luke and Lex (Australia). Grand- uncle to Jaden, Carter, Morgan, Blake, Kayla, Brooke, Clayton, Amber and Logan. Will leave a deep hole in our hearts. Sadly missed by all and his extended family. Many thanks to Middlemore Hospital Staff for the care provided. Funeral Friday 22 March at PIC Newton, Edinburgh Street (off K Road), 10am. Burial at Mangere Cemetery. Any enquiries to Chas 09-634-3034 or 021-208-9464.
