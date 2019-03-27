|
|
|
NUTTALL, Billy. As a result of recent illness, Billy passed away on Tuesday 26th March 2019 in Tairua. Bill was the beloved son of the late Jack and Gayle Nuttall, adored brother of Wendy Alexander, Lynda and Bill Webster, Kim Nuttall and Michael Hooker and much loved Uncle, Cousin and very good Friend to many. Billy will be farewelled by friends and family at 1.00pm on Monday 1st April 2019 at Sailor's Grave in Tairua. He will be sorely missed by us all - With Love, Wendy, Lynda and Kim. Communications to Wendy Ph 09-525-1345 or Peter Heeps Ph 027-284-0849.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More