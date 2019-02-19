Home

Bhagwandas Ranchhod (Gaiwala) DARJI

Bhagwandas Ranchhod (Gaiwala) DARJI Notice
DARJI, Bhagwandas Ranchhod (Gaiwala). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th February 2019, aged 88. Beloved husband of Kalavatiben, loved father of Ashok and Jayesh, Father in Law of Manjula and Pratima, Grandfather of Harshida, Kamini, Kavita, Janak, Darshan and Namisha, Great Grandfather of Yashraj, Bianka, Dhilan, Ariya and Kaylan. A funeral service will be held on 3pm Thursday 21st February 2019 at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. In lieu of flowers donations be made to The National Heart Foundation of New Zealand.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
