PAGE, Bevis Delwyn. Passed away peacefully on 8 April 2019, at Eventhorpe Resthome. Aged 80. Dearly loved wife of Percy for 57 years. Much loved Mother of Lisa, Maria & Tara and mother-in-law to Steve. Loved Nan of Talia, Adam, Daniel, Josh, Jordyn, Mitchell and Gracie. Great Nan to Kyla. Dearly loved daughter of the late Robert & Lyall Munro. Loved Sister of Hilton, Dale, Shirley, Paddy (all deceased) and Kelvin. A Requiem Mass for Bevis will be celebrated on Thursday 11th April, 2019 at 1.30pm at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to Page family, c/- Pellows PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
