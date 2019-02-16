|
ABBOTT, Beverly Dawn. Passed away 31st January 2019, aged 86 years at Ranfurly Veterans Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevas. Precious mother and mother in law of Rose and Stefan, Jillian and Andrzej, Wayne and Andrea. Loved and cherished Nana of Daniel and Emma, Robert and Michelle, Grace and Evangeline. Adored Gran-nan of Isabelle and William, Charlotte, Maximus and Cleo. Many Memories to treasure from our beautiful Mum. May she rest in the eternal peace that she so deserves, now with her beloved Trev. Forever in our Hearts X. A private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
