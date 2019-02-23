Home

Beverley Maria SHINE

Beverley Maria SHINE Notice
SHINE, Beverley Maria. Passed away on 22 February 2019with family by her side, at Rhoda Read Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Adored Mum of the late Jimmy, Cushla, Colleen, the late John, and Erin. Loved mother-in-law of Andrew. Loved Nana of Cindy, James, Taryn, Ellena, the late Justin, and all her great- grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Aroha Cemetery, Te Aroha. All communications to the Shine family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
