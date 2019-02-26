Home

Beverley June (nee Annabell) (Bev) MALLOWES

MALLOWES, Beverley June (Bev) (nee Annabell). Born September 13, 1932. Passed away peacefully on 21 February 2019, aged 86 years. Loving mother of David Dianne Margaret Sharon Grant Suzanne Wendy and Stephen, and very proud and loving of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. According to Bev's wishes, a private family farewell was held on Saturday. Bev's ashes will be placed with those of her always loving husband Ian at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, Lawn area 07, late April/early May.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
