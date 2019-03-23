|
|
|
DRAPER, Beverley Anne (Bev). Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday 22nd March 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Priscilla, and Ross (deceased). Adored Nan of James, Luke, Nathan, Harri, Hayley, Maggie, Montessa and Oscar. A service will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Wednesday 27th March at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc P.O Box 950 Taupo would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
