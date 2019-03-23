Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley DRAPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Anne (Bev) DRAPER

Notice Condolences

Beverley Anne (Bev) DRAPER Notice
DRAPER, Beverley Anne (Bev). Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday 22nd March 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Priscilla, and Ross (deceased). Adored Nan of James, Luke, Nathan, Harri, Hayley, Maggie, Montessa and Oscar. A service will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Wednesday 27th March at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc P.O Box 950 Taupo would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.