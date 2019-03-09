Home

Beulah Bernice (Philp) PATTERSON

PATTERSON, Beulah Bernice (nee Philp). Passed away on Monday March 4, 2019 in her sleep, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Maxwell (Max) John Patterson. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Suzanne and James (Jim) Marshall (both deceased), and Lance and Dianne. Nana Bo to Timothy and Sherie, Jon and Miriko Marshall; Anthony (AJ) and Novi, Karin and Gareth Marshall-Waghorn; and Richard, Amy and Reece Hodgson. Great Nana Bo to Patrick, Gemma, Elizabeth, Emma, Keira, Lucas, Emily, Heston, Thomas, Ella and Ruby. Great-Great Nana Bo to Ryan. Love you heaps Mum. In accordance with Mum's wishes a Private Service has been held. Dempsey & Forrest Locally owned.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
