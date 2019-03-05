Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty NEEDHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rosemary (Layton) NEEDHAM

Notice Condolences

Betty Rosemary (Layton) NEEDHAM Notice
NEEDHAM, Betty Rosemary (nee Layton). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28 February 2019 at Sarah Selwyn, Selwyn Village in Auckland aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie and much loved and cherished mother of Chris, Rose, Anne, Martin and Francie. A hugely loved grandmother and great grandmother. She lived a long and full life, was a treasure who was so loved and will be missed always. You are forever in our hearts Mum. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday 9 March 2019 at the Chapel of Christ the King on the grounds of Selwyn Village, 43 Target Street, Pt Chevalier, Auckland followed by private cremation. The family invite those in attendance to wear bright colours in memory of a vibrant woman. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.