NEEDHAM, Betty Rosemary (nee Layton). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28 February 2019 at Sarah Selwyn, Selwyn Village in Auckland aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie and much loved and cherished mother of Chris, Rose, Anne, Martin and Francie. A hugely loved grandmother and great grandmother. She lived a long and full life, was a treasure who was so loved and will be missed always. You are forever in our hearts Mum. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday 9 March 2019 at the Chapel of Christ the King on the grounds of Selwyn Village, 43 Target Street, Pt Chevalier, Auckland followed by private cremation. The family invite those in attendance to wear bright colours in memory of a vibrant woman. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
