Seddon Park Funeral Home
Betty Joy (Rev) (Bet) RAISHER

Notice Condolences

RAISHER, Betty Joy (Bet) (Rev). Passed away at Eventhorpe Rest Home on 19 April 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Horsman (Mick). Loved mum of David and Joan, Wendy and David Beverley, Sue and Doug Gregory, and Peter and Glenda. Loved grandma of her 12 grandchildren, 31 great- grandchildren, and 1 great- great-grandchild. Deepest thanks to the Eventhorpe staff for the kind and loving support they gave to Mum. "Forever in our hearts. At peace with the Lord." A service for Betty will be held at St Peter's Cathedral, Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 26 April 2019 at 10.00am. Interment details to follow. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240 and can be made online at bit.ly/raisherbj1904, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Raisher family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
