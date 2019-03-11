Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joan Monica (nee Perry) (formerly Flower) JACKSON

Notice Condolences

Betty Joan Monica (nee Perry) (formerly Flower) JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, Betty Joan Monica (formerly Flower) (nee Perry). Passed away peacefully on 9 March 2019 at Edenvale Home and Hospital, Mt Eden, aged 89 years. Finally at Rest. Loved wife of Ron Jackson. Mother to Gavin and Mark Flower, and Michelle Atherfold. Mother-in-law to Tina, Sheryl and George; and stepmother to Gary and Mary, Brent and Hannah, Kyn, Derek and Nathalie, and Nicola and Jackie. Grandmother to twenty-one and Great Grandmother to seven. A special thanks to the Remuera Ward at Auckland Hospital, and the Edenvale Home and Hospital for their care of Betty. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Wednesday 13 March at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.