JACKSON, Betty Joan Monica (formerly Flower) (nee Perry). Passed away peacefully on 9 March 2019 at Edenvale Home and Hospital, Mt Eden, aged 89 years. Finally at Rest. Loved wife of Ron Jackson. Mother to Gavin and Mark Flower, and Michelle Atherfold. Mother-in-law to Tina, Sheryl and George; and stepmother to Gary and Mary, Brent and Hannah, Kyn, Derek and Nathalie, and Nicola and Jackie. Grandmother to twenty-one and Great Grandmother to seven. A special thanks to the Remuera Ward at Auckland Hospital, and the Edenvale Home and Hospital for their care of Betty. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Wednesday 13 March at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
