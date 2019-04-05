Home

DUNN, Betty Dolina Beaton, (nee Ralph). Peacefully on Wednesday 3rd April 2019, at Rossendale Care Home Hamilton, with her loving family at her side. Aged 88 years. Wife of the late Les Dunn of Otorohanga. Much loved mum to Rowdy (Les) and Barb, Dennis, Rodney and Rose, Dean and Sue. Best nana that 17 grand kids and their partners could ask for and a very proud great-nana Betty to 13 great grand kids. 'We will miss your stories and the laughs we shared'. The Dunn family would like to thank all staff at Rossendale Care Home for their love, support and care to Betty during her stay. A grave side funeral for Betty will be held at the Otorohanga Cemetery on Saturday 6th April at 11am. All communications to Dunn Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
