Betty Cynthia (Anderson) CLIFTON

Betty Cynthia (Anderson) CLIFTON Notice
CLIFTON, Betty Cynthia (nee Anderson). 20 February 1941 to 23 March 2019 Loved partner of Eric Cavanagh. Mother to Stephen & Fiona, Mark & Dianne, Brent & Michelle, John, Grant & Yvonne. Loved Nana Betty to Deborah, Tracy, Madison, Alexia, Ashley & Matthew. Great Nana Betty to Max. Favourite fur babies Yalanda, Banshee & Mandy. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 2pm on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhunui Road. All communications to Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage, 34 Kolmar Road.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
