Betty Constance MCFARLANE

Betty Constance MCFARLANE Notice
MCFARLANE, Betty Constance. Passed away on Wednesday the 20th of March 2019; aged 94 years with family by her side. Wife of Charles Ian McFarlane (deceased) and much admired and cherished mother of Lynne Mattison and David McFarlane, her 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. You will always be in our thoughts. A special thanks to the wonderful and compassionate staff at Fairview Care. As per Betty's wishes, a private family ceremony was held on Sunday the 24th of March.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
