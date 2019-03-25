Home

AHMU, Betty. Peacefully on 22 March 2019, at Auckland Hospital surrounded by loving family, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Mologa. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wilma, John and Pat, James and Marie, Albert and Bella, Alan and Jacqui, and the late Rosita and Colleen. Much loved Nan of 22 grandchildren and Great Nan of 35. 'No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts she's always there'. Viewing at the address below Monday-Tuesday 9am-5pm. A Service for Betty will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Friday 29 March at 10am, followed by Interment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
