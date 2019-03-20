Home

DONALDSON, Bettina Esther (Betty). Peacefully on March 18, 2019, after a short illness, aged 91 years. Loved and devoted wife of the late Robert (Bob). Dearly loved Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma to all her family. A wonderful, caring, sweet soul now at rest, forever loved. A service will be held at Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 12:30pm. All communications to the Donaldson family c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
