AMAS, Beth Eileen (nee Heaton). Passed away at her home on 26th February 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Mother of Jeffery and the late Michelle, and grandmother to Florence. After a long illness, bravely fought, Beth is now at rest. Special thanks to all her caregivers who have worked tirelessly to make her as comfortable as possible during this difficult time, your dedication is greatly appreciated. A service to farewell Beth will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Friday, 1st March 2019 at 10:45am followed by interment at the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. All communications to the Amas family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
