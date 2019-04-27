|
|
|
CLARK, Beryl Nina. On 25th April 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of Kenneth Roy for 66 Years. Loved Mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Kerry (Invercargill); Stuart and Pheme (Hikurangi); Karen and John Bott (Perth) and the late Alan. Muched loved Gran of Mathew and Heidi, Danny and Ramsey, Lauren and Justin, Marcia and Kieran, Bronwyn and Josh, Alice and Ben. Very special Great gran of Mia, Mason, Jackson, Oliver, Hendrix, Harviarna, Harlym, Caysha, Bentley, Lylah and Jack. A service for Beryl will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Tuesday 30 April 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the 'Clark Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
