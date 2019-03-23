|
LEATHER, Bertram Graeme (Graeme). Faye, Stewart, Elaine, Matthew and families would like to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind messages, emails, cards, phonecalls, visits and floral tributes given to us when our dear father, brother and uncle, Graeme, passed away so suddenly. We were overwhelmed at the tributes and love shown for Graeme, he is so sadly missed by us all. Thank you to Janeen at Whitestone Funerals for all the phone calls and caring manner. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
