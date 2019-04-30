Home

Bernard Jennings IVORY

Bernard Jennings IVORY Notice
IVORY, Bernard Jennings. Died peacefully, after a short illness, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pauline. Father of Mary, Katherine, Lib, Chris and John. Father-in-law of Johnny, Billy and Clare. Loved Pop of Sophie, Samantha, Melissa, Georgina, Louis and Christina. A service for Bernard will be held at St Faith's Church, Ohinemutu, Rotorua on Friday, 3 May at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NZ Neurological Foundation. Communication to the Ivory family at PO Box 926, Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
