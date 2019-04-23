Home

Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
03-313 1430
Bernard Conor WYLLIE

Bernard Conor WYLLIE Notice
WYLLIE, Bernard Conor. On April 20, 2019, suddenly at his daughter's home in Rangiora, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne, loved father of Elizabeth, Matthew, Hamish and his wife Jing, loved grandfather (Papa) of Lachlan, Elliot, and Charlotte; Cole, Rhiannon, and Liam, loved brother of Josephine, John (deceased), Marie, and Fran, brother-in- law of Paul, Clare (deceased), Michael, Peter, Margaret, John, and Mark (deceased). The family would like to thank all of the Emergency Service personnel who assisted the family at the time of Bernard's death. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bernard Wyllie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Bernard will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, April 26 at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
