SUTTON, Benjamin Raymond. Passed away unexpectedly on 1st April 2019, aged 25 years. Beloved son of Leonie Sutton and Malcolm Sutton. Cherished brother of Jennifer and Chris. Loved partner of Claudia. An adored uncle of 2 nephews and 3 nieces. Rest in peace Ben, you will be greatly missed by many. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held at The Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
