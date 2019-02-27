|
BERNARD, Benjamin George. Passed away peacefully on Monday 25 February 2019 surrounded by family. Survived by his beloved wife Jane Luisa Bernard and his 7 children Ricky, George, Yorker, Danny, Lottie, Debbie and Ben. His 30 grandchildren Ricky Jnr, Cameron, Bronson, Alannah, Michael, Courtenay, Winston, Samuel, Isaiah, Madeline, Kit, Renee, Nathan, Ace, Danny Jnr, Courtenay, Justin, Kaleb, Kurt, Serene, Elvis, Shania, Toni, Tiffany, Liana, Jessica, Patrick, Chase, Brenagan and Vaea. His 30 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. E fa 'amalulu atu ia Samoa na potopoto i le ai se fa'a Samoa, e taofi le malo ma le agaga fa'aaloalo lava. The family night service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday evening 28 February 2019 at 7.00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the above chapel on Friday 1 March 2019 at 9.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
