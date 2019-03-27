Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben (Richard) JONES

Notice Condolences

Ben (Richard) JONES Notice
JONES, Ben (Richard). Passed away peacefully at Lady Elizabeth on 25th March 2019. Aged 95. Born in the Falkland Islands. Formally from 5 Hutt Road, Manurewa and lately of Lady Elizabeth Rest Home. Loving husband of the late Beryl. Loved father of Terry and Jennifer. Loved father in law of Anne. Adored Grand dad of Victoria and Roy, Sam and Naomi, Stacey and Logan, Emma and Will, Alex and Jen. Great Grand father to Jessica, Ethan and Sebastian. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held on Tuesday 2nd of April 2019 at 11.00am in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.