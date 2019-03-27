|
JONES, Ben (Richard). Passed away peacefully at Lady Elizabeth on 25th March 2019. Aged 95. Born in the Falkland Islands. Formally from 5 Hutt Road, Manurewa and lately of Lady Elizabeth Rest Home. Loving husband of the late Beryl. Loved father of Terry and Jennifer. Loved father in law of Anne. Adored Grand dad of Victoria and Roy, Sam and Naomi, Stacey and Logan, Emma and Will, Alex and Jen. Great Grand father to Jessica, Ethan and Sebastian. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held on Tuesday 2nd of April 2019 at 11.00am in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
