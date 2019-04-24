|
|
|
HASLETT, Beatrice Margaret. In her 90th year on 23 April 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Most dearly loved wife and sweetheart of the late Murray; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Diana and John Turner (Culverden), Tony and Sally (Hastings), Sarah and David Hartles (Mangawhai), and David and Susan (Sydney); and loved Grannie of her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 327 Beach Rd, Campbells Bay on Friday 26 April 2019 at 11.00am, and Bea will be interred at Church of St John the Baptist Church, 344 Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Waimate North on Sunday 28 April 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More