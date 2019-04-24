|
|
|
CHIBNALL, Barry Lewis. On Monday 22 April 2019, aged 86 years. Loved Dad of Catherine, Brad, Gill and Jack and father-in-law of Paul, Karen, Mark and Jo. Loved 'Pop' of Sam, Amy, Ashlee, Claire, Annalise, Stephanie, Tom, Laura, Emma, Jackie and Loren, and 8 great- grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel on Friday 26 April. All communications to Barry's family please c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3214. FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More