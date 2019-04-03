DOODY, Barry Joseph. On April 1st, 2019, at home after a brief illness, aged 75 years. Adored husband and best friend of Dominique, and the late Patricia, much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Shayne, Bridget and Ashleigh, Chantelle, Mark, and Ralph, Matt and Becs; special friend of Matt and Lenette, loved brother and brother-in- law of Owen and Sue, Kevin (deceased), Peter and Eileen; Alex and Lynda, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend of so many. Rest in Peace Barry's family would like to thank Dr Colin Ding, Dr Clare Pate, and the nursing staff of the Oncology unit, and Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital for their care and support of Barry. Messages may be addressed to The Doody Family, c/- PO Box 82, Christchurch Mail Centre, Christchurch 8140. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Saturday, April 6th at 12.00pm.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019