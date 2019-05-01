DYE, Barry John. Unexpectedly, at his home in Kuaotunu, on Sunday 28th April, 2019; aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Susan. Much loved Dad of Mark, Paul and Danielle. Beloved brother of Linda, brother-in-law of Charles, uncle to Melanie, Robert and Scott, and great- uncle to Siena, Reagan and Victoria. Brother-in-law of Lynda and Wayne, and uncle to Craig and Andrea, Glenn and Heather, and Scott. 'Our best mate has been taken from us far too soon, but he lives on forever in all of us'. A Celebration of Barry's life will be held in the Chapel at Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 361 Puhunui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 2nd May (tomorrow), at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Kuaotunu Fire Brigade would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to 12 Hilldale Crescent, RD2, Whitianga 3592. Messages to: 18 Hilldale Crescent, RD2, Whitianga 3592.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019