Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
HULL, Barry. On 26 April 2019. Barry popped out Friday evening to be with his beloved Maxine, trading the love of his family and friends who surrounded him for hers. He will always be remembered for his warmth, humour, generosity and great bellowing laugh. His memory will be cherished by his sons, Matt and Jamie, their families, and the countless others whose lives he touched. A celebration of his life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall St and Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, at 2pm on Tuesday 30th April. The family invite you to join them afterwards to share libations and memories at Petone Working Men's Club. Donations can be made to Te Omanga Hospice, in memory of Maxine. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Shona McFarlane Rest Home for their superb care and incredible support, and to Patricia Bryan for her unwavering commitment and love. A second service will be held in Auckland on Friday - details to follow. All messages to the "Hull Family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee and Hickton - FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel (04) 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
