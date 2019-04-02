Home

Barry Henry SPINLEY

SPINLEY, Barry Henry. Born August 23, 1940. Passed away on March 31, 2019. Peacefully after a battle bravely fought at Radius Rimu Park Rest Home aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loved father of Aarron, Corey and Aimee and partners. Loved Grandad of Danica, Isaak, Jacob and Rocco. Loved brother of Perrine and Brother-in-law of Robyn and Karen. Loved Uncle, friend and team mate for Mount Albert Rugby League, golf, bowls, croquet and master fisherman. A service will be held at Morris and Morris Funerals Whangarei on 4 April at 1.30p.m followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Society Northland P O Box 7027 Tikipunga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
